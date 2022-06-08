  • iniBuilds Announces Buffalo Niagara For X-Plane 11

    iniBuilds Announces Buffalo Niagara For X-Plane 11

    Introducing the Buffalo Niagara International Airport for X-Plane 11! Situated in the state of New York, we bring you the third largest airport in the state of New York, and one of our best creations yet. Coming soon to X-Plane 11 and will be fully compatible with X-Plane 12.

    Features

    • Hand-made ground polygons with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)
    • Hand-placed bespoke ground service equipment at each gate featuring hundreds of containers and dollies
    • True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more
    • Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects and more which have been custom-modelled in house by the iniScene team

