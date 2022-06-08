ShortFinal Design Releases San Francisco Int'l For X-Plane

San Francisco International Airport is the second-busiest airport in California and seventh-busiest in the United States. It serves as a major hub for United and Alaska Airlines. In addition to offering connections to airports all across North America, it is also a major hub for flights to Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania.

This scenery is a faithful recreation of this iconic airport and lets you experience it in an unprecedented level of detail.

Features

Accurate airport layout (as of 2022)

Brand-new Harvey Milk Terminal 1

Detailed models for all buildings with baked ambient occlusion

Terminals with interiors

PBR materials on objects and ground

Custom dynamic night lighting

Custom high resolution ground textures

High resolution photo scenery (30cm/px)

Taxi routes for AI traffic

Compatible with any mesh scenery

Free X-Plane 12 update planned

