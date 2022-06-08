  • ShortFinal Design Releases San Francisco Int'l For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-06-2022 10:40 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    ShortFinal Design Releases San Francisco Int'l For X-Plane

    San Francisco International Airport is the second-busiest airport in California and seventh-busiest in the United States. It serves as a major hub for United and Alaska Airlines. In addition to offering connections to airports all across North America, it is also a major hub for flights to Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania.

    This scenery is a faithful recreation of this iconic airport and lets you experience it in an unprecedented level of detail.

    Features

    • Accurate airport layout (as of 2022)
    • Brand-new Harvey Milk Terminal 1
    • Detailed models for all buildings with baked ambient occlusion
    • Terminals with interiors
    • PBR materials on objects and ground
    • Custom dynamic night lighting
    • Custom high resolution ground textures
    • High resolution photo scenery (30cm/px)
    • Taxi routes for AI traffic
    • Compatible with any mesh scenery
    • Free X-Plane 12 update planned

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

