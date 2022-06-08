ShortFinal Design Releases San Francisco Int'l For X-Plane

San Francisco International Airport is the second-busiest airport in California and seventh-busiest in the United States. It serves as a major hub for United and Alaska Airlines. In addition to offering connections to airports all across North America, it is also a major hub for flights to Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania.
This scenery is a faithful recreation of this iconic airport and lets you experience it in an unprecedented level of detail.
Features
- Accurate airport layout (as of 2022)
- Brand-new Harvey Milk Terminal 1
- Detailed models for all buildings with baked ambient occlusion
- Terminals with interiors
- PBR materials on objects and ground
- Custom dynamic night lighting
- Custom high resolution ground textures
- High resolution photo scenery (30cm/px)
- Taxi routes for AI traffic
- Compatible with any mesh scenery
- Free X-Plane 12 update planned