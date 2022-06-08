X-Plane 11 Available At Half Price

X-Plane 11 Digital Download Now 50% Off!
X-Plane 12, our new version of X-Plane, is on short final now.
We’re cutting the price of X-Plane 11 by 50% to $29.99 – you might not be using this version for quite as long because a new version will soon be available!
NOTE: This purchase does not include access to X-Plane 12.
Features
This edition is great for people who:
- Want to get started using X-Plane immediately, without waiting for DVDs to ship
- Don’t have a DVD drive
- Have a reliable internet connection
- Have a computer that meets these minimum requirements
- Plan to use X-Plane only in their own home (see X-Plane for Professional Use for commercial use)
X-Plane 11 Includes
- Universal platforms (Mac, Windows, Linux)
- Worldwide scenery
- 11 high-quality aircraft with immersive 3-D cockpits
- Free internet updates for all versions of 11.xx, including airport improvements