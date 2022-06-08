X-Plane 11 Available At Half Price

X-Plane 11 Digital Download Now 50% Off!

X-Plane 12, our new version of X-Plane, is on short final now.

We’re cutting the price of X-Plane 11 by 50% to $29.99 – you might not be using this version for quite as long because a new version will soon be available!

NOTE: This purchase does not include access to X-Plane 12.

Features

This edition is great for people who:

Want to get started using X-Plane immediately, without waiting for DVDs to ship

Don’t have a DVD drive

Have a reliable internet connection

Have a computer that meets these minimum requirements

Plan to use X-Plane only in their own home (see X-Plane for Professional Use for commercial use)

X-Plane 11 Includes

Universal platforms (Mac, Windows, Linux)

Worldwide scenery

11 high-quality aircraft with immersive 3-D cockpits

Free internet updates for all versions of 11.xx, including airport improvements

Source