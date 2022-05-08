  • Taburet - Canada Birds MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-05-2022 09:56 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Canada Birds MSFS

    Birds simulation system featuring multilayers of birds covering the entire Canada up to north 64 latitude. No less than 68 million birds are injected by this scenery into the simulator, using a multilayer system to ensure that each flock of birds you come across is unique in shape, number of birds and movement.

    The birds start to be seen from an altitude of 60 feet (pigeons); transitioning into multilayer system up all the way to 500 m altitude above ground. Birds might show the form of big flocks, medium flocks, small flocks or as single birds, couples or triplets. There no fixed formation or number how the birds might show in the sky; they are free to fly as they please. Includes following species: pigeons, geese, crows, birds of prey and seagulls.

    Purchase Taburet - Canada Birds MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: birds, canada, taburet

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft ag sim airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pilotposer

    Remembering FS9 Pioneers

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    I miss these guys, they always brought excitment to the hobby. Mike Stone- the king of good basic aircraft Milton Shupe- creator of the finest...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 11:25 AM Go to last post
    BillD22

    North to Alaska! KC-135R Elemendorf AFB to Ladd AAF

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Way up North Way up North North to Alaska! We go North, the rush is on! - Johnny Horton song lyrics The Gold Rush is over but here are some...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Is it just me or is there a problem?

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    When signing on and opening library or a forum site,, you might get the first viewing but then the screen goes blank with all but the header section!...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 10:15 AM Go to last post
    NMLW

    RTW Retro Flight #133 Caracas to Bogota . . . . 1960

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Avianca flight 779 is a Lockheed L-749A Constellation on a flight from Caracas, Venezuela to Bogota, Colombia (SVMI - SKBO). We have 2,500 gallons...

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 07:30 AM Go to last post