Just Flight - FS Traffic Preview Video

    There's still some way to go yet in terms of the development for this new FS Traffic program for MSFS 2020 but the Just Flight team are busy working on several aspects and features of the program. This video shows the program up and running and gives you a glimpse of what's in store.

    Just Flight - FS Traffic For MSFS Update
    Product Page

    About FS Traffic

    For over 20 years, Just Flight has been bringing your virtual airports and skies to life with AI traffic packages, and with this latest instalment in the series, Microsoft’s Flight Simulator will soon be 'as busy as it gets'.

    FS Traffic features a fleet of brand-new aircraft models, all designed from the ground up to exploit the enhanced visuals of Microsoft’s new simulation platform and covering all the latest model types, including the A220-100 & A220-300. Aircraft include great features such as high-definition 4096x4096 livery textures, night lighting textures, animations including engine fans and flaps, aircraft effects, compatibility with airport jetways and ground units, realistic sounds by Turbine Sound Studios and integrated external lighting.

