SoFly - Mataveri International Airport MSFS

Adventure to one of the most remote airports in the world and uncover the natural wonder that is Easter Island.

Developed by esteemed developer WTFlightSim, this stunning and realistic recreation of Mataveri International Airport provides you with the gateway to one of the most tropical islands in the world.

No area has been left untouched by this high-quality airport. Such a beautiful place in the world deserves an equally beautiful rendition in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Admire the detailed airport modelling with its unique structure and materials. You will be impressed by the airport signage that has been painstakingly recreated to the finest level of detail. Be sure to say hello to the hand-crafted and carefully placed Moai scattered throughout.

You will be absorbed by the tropical atmosphere from the moment you touch down on Easter Island. WTFlightSim has gone above and beyond with this faithful recreation of Mataveri International Airport and you will find passion in each model and texture. Gorgeous animations, UHD 4K texturing and an accurate ground layout will make you fall in love with Mataveri International Airport yourself.

The airport can easily accommodate aircraft up to the 787 right through to smaller GA traffic. So if you want to fly a big jet to the island or simply go on an island tour, Mataveri International Airport can perfectly accommodate your flying style.

Mataveri International Airport is a must-have in your collection if you LOVE island approaches, learning about new cultures and are eager to fly somewhere truly unique in the world.

Why You Will Love It

Lovingly created airport with high-quality UHD textures

Stunning scenic approach that takes you right over the cliff edge

Amazing island views from all angles of the airport

Brimming with local knowledge and features such as the iconic Moai statues

An airport that can accommodate all aircraft types and sizes offering you limitless possibilities

Outstanding atmosphere of the airport thanks to the pixel-perfect airport signage

Excellent performance with a focus on highly detailed modelling

Accurate layout, signage, and modelling for the most realistic rendition

Made with <3 by WTFlightSim

A word from the developer

"I choose airports that I am passionate about. And I can only be passionate if I'm genuinely interested in a specific airport. I have known for a while that I wanted to do an airport in the Galápagos Islands and then it hit me!

An airport in the middle of the Pacific with a rich history, a fascinating culture and far away from normal life. Mataveri International Airport ticked all those boxes for me and so I immediately began working on it.

I have loved every aspect of developing this amazing airport. Learning about Easter Island, understanding the importance of the Moai and understanding the culture has been really humbling. Since it's also called 'Easter' Island, I couldn't resist putting in some Easter eggs for people to find. Excuse the bad pun!

Now I'm really pleased to bring that passion into a package that now everyone in Microsoft Flight Simulator can enjoy.

I hope that simmers love exploring Easter Island as much as I loved creating it."

- Florian from WTFlightSim

Purchase Mataveri International Airport MSFS

See more SoFly products

See more WTFlightsim products