Eagle Dynamics Announces Kola Peninsula Map For DCS

It is with great pleasure that we announce the development of the Kola Peninsula Map for DCS. Orbx Simulation Systems is creating a map of the northern tip of Europe. Please read the details.

We also present progress on new pilot animations for DCS: AH-64D. We are improving the range of movements and capabilities of the Pilot and Co-Pilot/Gunner 3D models. We have prepared a preview animation for you.

Exclusively from today until the 5th of August, you may purchase DCS: The Channel Map and receive the entire WWII Asset Pack absolutely free! To celebrate, enjoy the trailer!

