As Real As It Gets - Flight Simulator vs Real Life Landings in Ontario + Memory Lane - Bruce Artwick
By Laurie Doering
Join me for a Flight Simulator Memory Lane experience and enjoy the visual comparisons between Flight Simulator and the real world during the final approach at five different southern Ontario airports. Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.
- Video Editing - Final Cut Pro - https://www.apple.com/ca/final-cut-pro/
- PC Hardware - Jetline Systems - https://jetlinesystems.com
- Flight Simulator - Microsoft Flight Simulator - https://www.flightsimulator.com
- Screen capture - Action - https://mirillis.com/en/products/action.html
Laurie Doering
The Flight Level