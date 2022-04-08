Video: Flightsim vs Real Life Landings

As Real As It Gets - Flight Simulator vs Real Life Landings in Ontario + Memory Lane - Bruce Artwick By Laurie Doering

Join me for a Flight Simulator Memory Lane experience and enjoy the visual comparisons between Flight Simulator and the real world during the final approach at five different southern Ontario airports. Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.

Links

Video Editing - Final Cut Pro - https://www.apple.com/ca/final-cut-pro/

PC Hardware - Jetline Systems - https://jetlinesystems.com

Flight Simulator - Microsoft Flight Simulator - https://www.flightsimulator.com

Screen capture - Action - https://mirillis.com/en/products/action.html

