  • Recent Forum Activity

    das998

    Rudder/wheels start moving on touchdown

    Thread Starter: das998

    So a beginner here. I'm playing MSFS2020 on Xbox SX and I experienced some weird behaviour. Once I land rudder and wheels start randomly moving on...

    Last Post By: TrafficPilotUK Today, 10:42 AM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    A new way to Commute!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    A new way to Commute! :pilot: How the man of the future goes to work! Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 10:24 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Security check before accessing the site.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    In the last few days every time I come on the site I get a popup verifying who I am then get redirected to the site. Is anybody else getting this,...

    Last Post By: Joe Today, 09:46 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    The curtiss c-46

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    I need to fly these older military aircraft more often. I catch myself talking to myself going down the runway, "I THINK I CAN, I THINK I CAN !!"...

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 06:57 AM Go to last post