Golden Age Simulations - NAF N3N-3 FSX/P3D

The Naval Aircraft Factory N3N was an American tandem-seat, open cockpit, primary training biplane aircraft built by the Naval Aircraft Factory (NAF) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during the 1930s and early 1940s. Built to replace the Consolidated NY-2 and NY-3, the N3N was successfully tested as both a conventional airplane and a seaplane. The seaplane used a single float under the fuselage and floats under the outer tips of the lower wing. The conventional airplane used a fixed landing gear.

Our representation of this iconic aircraft includes both land and seaplane versions; is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts and is fully compatible with all versions of Lockheed Martin Prepar3D as well as Legacy FSXA and FSX Steam Editions.

Package Includes

High quality, fully animated 3D model with three period correct liveries

Fully Modeled Detailed Wright R-760-2 Whirlwind Radial Engine

High Resolution (4096 x 4096) DXT 5 Textures

Fully Animated VC cockpit with VC Cockpit Shadowing and Smooth 3D modeled gauges

User Controlled Aircraft Configuration Manager

VC Cockpit Custom Sound Package

Volumetric Propeller Textures

High Fidelity Sound Files

Precision Flight Dynamics

Fully Animated Pilot Figures

Custom installer for Lockheed Martin Prepar3D (all versions), Legacy FSXA, and FSX Steam Edition

