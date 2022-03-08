Golden Age Simulations - NAF N3N-3 FSX/P3D

The Naval Aircraft Factory N3N was an American tandem-seat, open cockpit, primary training biplane aircraft built by the Naval Aircraft Factory (NAF) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during the 1930s and early 1940s. Built to replace the Consolidated NY-2 and NY-3, the N3N was successfully tested as both a conventional airplane and a seaplane. The seaplane used a single float under the fuselage and floats under the outer tips of the lower wing. The conventional airplane used a fixed landing gear.
Our representation of this iconic aircraft includes both land and seaplane versions; is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts and is fully compatible with all versions of Lockheed Martin Prepar3D as well as Legacy FSXA and FSX Steam Editions.
Package Includes
- High quality, fully animated 3D model with three period correct liveries
- Fully Modeled Detailed Wright R-760-2 Whirlwind Radial Engine
- High Resolution (4096 x 4096) DXT 5 Textures
- Fully Animated VC cockpit with VC Cockpit Shadowing and Smooth 3D modeled gauges
- User Controlled Aircraft Configuration Manager
- VC Cockpit Custom Sound Package
- Volumetric Propeller Textures
- High Fidelity Sound Files
- Precision Flight Dynamics
- Fully Animated Pilot Figures
- Custom installer for Lockheed Martin Prepar3D (all versions), Legacy FSXA, and FSX Steam Edition
