Airfield Canada Announces Update To CYHZ Halifax Stanfield

We are pleased to provide an update on CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11. Expect version 1.3 to be released within a few weeks across all stores. Full change log:

Added the new cargo area near runway 05, including five new aircraft stands and a cargo warehouse

Adjusted various ground textures, including taxiway lines

Added more ground traffic and adjusted existing routes

Added some additional detail to downtown

Adjusted winter package, including issue with runway lights, colour of snow, and trees

Made minor performance improvements

Fixed maple leaf on Canadian flag

Source

Purchase Airfield Canada - CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11