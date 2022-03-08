  • Airfield Canada Announces Update To CYHZ Halifax Stanfield

    Nels_Anderson
    We are pleased to provide an update on CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11. Expect version 1.3 to be released within a few weeks across all stores. Full change log:

    • Added the new cargo area near runway 05, including five new aircraft stands and a cargo warehouse
    • Adjusted various ground textures, including taxiway lines
    • Added more ground traffic and adjusted existing routes
    • Added some additional detail to downtown
    • Adjusted winter package, including issue with runway lights, colour of snow, and trees
    • Made minor performance improvements
    • Fixed maple leaf on Canadian flag

    Purchase Airfield Canada - CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11

