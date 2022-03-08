Airfield Canada Announces Update To CYHZ Halifax Stanfield

We are pleased to provide an update on CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11. Expect version 1.3 to be released within a few weeks across all stores. Full change log:
- Added the new cargo area near runway 05, including five new aircraft stands and a cargo warehouse
- Adjusted various ground textures, including taxiway lines
- Added more ground traffic and adjusted existing routes
- Added some additional detail to downtown
- Adjusted winter package, including issue with runway lights, colour of snow, and trees
- Made minor performance improvements
- Fixed maple leaf on Canadian flag
Source
Purchase Airfield Canada - CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11