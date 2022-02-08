FlightFactor 767-400ER v1.5.6 Now Available

Version 1.5.6 Changelog
- Added transition level input to descent page (ALL)
- Fixed yoke aileron trim marker (ALL)
- Fixed -SF cockpit issue (-SF)
- Fixed missed target hdg line on CTR ND modes (400)
- Fixed various issues in cockpit 3d (400)
- Fixed kg/lb option doesn't affect eicas displaying (400)
- Fixed more for possible wrong TOD time displaying (ALL)
- Fixed the issue when you cannot do direct-to via first line when an holding pattern is the active leg (ALL)
- Fixed unexpected insufficient fuel message after touchdown (ALL)
- Fixed some bugs in route activation logic, before, it can get it messed up when cancel activation of another route (ALL)
- Fixed possible unexpected MOD header for inactive route (ALL)
- Fixed some tooltips not appearing in the tablet (ALL)
- Fixed some interaction inconveniences in the tablet gui elements (ALL)
- Improved usability of navigraph charts function:
- Made not scaled with the chart the airplane symbol (ALL)
- Added highlighting of current chart in the list and current of pinned tabs (ALL)
- Changed the loader location (400)
Source
FlightFactor Boeing 767-400 ER Professional XP Released