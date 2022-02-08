FS2Crew - Leonardo Maddog X Edition For MSFS

Start flying the Leonardo Maddog X for MSFS like a real Maddog Pilot with this exciting new expansion pack from FS2Crew!
Description
Don’t walk your MadDog alone – bring the Crew!
The Maddog for MSFS is one of the best -and deepest- commercial airliner addons for MSFS. However, it’s not an automated jet, and it especially needs a trusty crew to help you get from terminal to terminal. This plane was never meant to be flown single pilot!
That's where FS2Crew steps in!
Overview
- Custom designed Flight Crew custom crafted to work with the MSFS LEONARDO MADDOG X
- Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL, AUTO-RESPOND
- User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING
- Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING / NOT FLYING.
- Flight attendant modeled.
- Voice sets: UNITED STATES, UK, GERMANY, ITALY, FRANCE, SPAIN
