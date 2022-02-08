FS2Crew - Leonardo Maddog X Edition For MSFS

Start flying the Leonardo Maddog X for MSFS like a real Maddog Pilot with this exciting new expansion pack from FS2Crew!

Description

Don’t walk your MadDog alone – bring the Crew!

The Maddog for MSFS is one of the best -and deepest- commercial airliner addons for MSFS. However, it’s not an automated jet, and it especially needs a trusty crew to help you get from terminal to terminal. This plane was never meant to be flown single pilot!

That's where FS2Crew steps in!

Overview

Custom designed Flight Crew custom crafted to work with the MSFS LEONARDO MADDOG X

Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL, AUTO-RESPOND

User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING

Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING / NOT FLYING.

Flight attendant modeled.

Voice sets: UNITED STATES, UK, GERMANY, ITALY, FRANCE, SPAIN

