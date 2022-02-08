  • FS2Crew - Leonardo Maddog X Edition For MSFS

    FS2Crew - Leonardo Maddog X Edition For MSFS

    Start flying the Leonardo Maddog X for MSFS like a real Maddog Pilot with this exciting new expansion pack from FS2Crew!

    Description

    Don’t walk your MadDog alone – bring the Crew!

    The Maddog for MSFS is one of the best -and deepest- commercial airliner addons for MSFS. However, it’s not an automated jet, and it especially needs a trusty crew to help you get from terminal to terminal. This plane was never meant to be flown single pilot!

    That's where FS2Crew steps in!

    Overview

    • Custom designed Flight Crew custom crafted to work with the MSFS LEONARDO MADDOG X
    • Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL, AUTO-RESPOND
    • User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING
    • Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING / NOT FLYING.
    • Flight attendant modeled.
    • Voice sets: UNITED STATES, UK, GERMANY, ITALY, FRANCE, SPAIN

    Purchase FS2Crew - Leonardo Maddog X Edition For MSFS
    See other FS2Crew products for MSFS 2020

