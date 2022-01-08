  • Axonos Previews KPSP Palm Springs For X-Plane 11

    Axonos Previews KPSP Palm Springs For X-Plane 11

    Scenery developer Axonos offered a sneak peak at their next project with the release of a few screen shots for KPSP Palm Springs Airport. They estimate release is about three weeks away and that it will be upgraded for X-Plane 12 in the future.

