George Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-01-2022  
    0 Comments

    It is with pleasure that we announce the release of George Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020!

    George Airport (FAGG) was built in 1977 as an exact replica of Keetmanshoop Airport in Namibia. It is a relatively small but busy and efficient enterprise. George Airport is situated 7.8 Km (4.8 Mi) from the town of George which is a city in South Africa’s Western Cape province.

    As always, we try to design the airport as close to the real one as possible. We have also added PBR Texturing to all the buildings! The layout in terms of runway, taxiway and hangars is accurate.

    As always, if you have bought this airport for FSX, Prepar3D or X-Plane before, then you qualify for an upgrade discount to this version.

