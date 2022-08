Carenado New Screen Shots of PC-12 MSFS

Dear friends, these have been hard days of work and we are very close to our launch. We understand your disappointment at the delay due to unexpected setbacks, but all this waiting time has not been in vain, we promised you to have it operational... the great GTNXi by TDS, and our EX600 and here we are! Very happy to share this news with you, thanks as always for your support...

Carenado Upate on PC-12 for MSFS 2020