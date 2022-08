FlyInside MSFS Bell 47 On Floats Releases Today

Big news! The Bell 47 with floats will be released on our website at about 5PM US Eastern Time. It includes several new liveries, dynamic dust and water spray as well as water handling physics. It is a FREE update to existing owners and will come as part of any new owners' purchase.

flyinside-helis.com

FlyInside Bell 47 For MSFS/X-Plane Update