  • Fly The Maddog P3D 64 Bit Edition v2.2b838 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-31-2022 11:05 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Fly The Maddog P3D 64 Bit Edition v2.2b838

    We've just released latest full installers (2.2b838) for Prepar3D v4 and v5.

    We have have included the new installer software that we are using for the MSFS 2020 version (which allows for a easier updating process). There are various bug fixes and a finally we have a new Simbrief integration to automatically download your latest OFP - without the need to download and import it via load manager and/or the EFB. Please read carefully the updated documents!

    Thanks everybody for the continuous support shown and interest in the Maddog X series!

    Source

