PMDG 737-600 Released For MSFS 2020

We have released the second in our 737NG product series, the PMDG 737-600. This product faithfully represents the smallest of the four 737NG series airplanes. Measuring in at 102'7" (31,27m) the 737-600 picked up where the popular 737-500 operated in the earlier 737 Classic series. sharing a common flight deck and systems with the larger 737-700 provided operators with a clear path to fit the right sized airplane to its route structure with only minor operational differences between them. Seen by pilots as a "rocket" the airplane's reputation for improved performance comes from excellent mid and high altitude climb performance afforded by the de-rated 22,000lb engines and overall lighter airframe.

Complete with an entirely customized sound environment, highly detailed flight deck, dozens of user-selectable air carrier options and a full ground services simulation, the PMDG 737-600 offers tremendous game-play value for users of Microsoft Flight Simulator. We have packed this product with our characteristically in-depth systems simulation developed with input from industry experts and operators so as to include every nuance and detail of the actual airplane. This, along with selectable failures and service-life failures combines with PMDG's highly detailed, customized engine simulation, autoflight and flight management systems to provide the finest airliner simulation experience possible for MSFS.

The PMDG 737-600 is an incredibly feature rich simulation with PMDG's halmark attention to detail- and the best part is that like it's larger 737-700 sibling, the product is in an active development cycle that will see many new features added in the coming weeks. Features such as PMDG's new Universal Flight Tablet will be added as a free update, giving users the ability to fully integrate to various online data sources such as Navigraph and SimBrief, as well as performing enroute performance computations and displaying navigation charts and operational flight planning data in real time just as in the real world.

The PMDG 737-600 comes with just the single airframe style ever offered by Boeing- in the form of a passenger variant. The 737-600 is also made interesting by the fact that it was never certified with winglets, and thus maintains it's original wingform. The 737-600 is offered at $34.99 which represents a fantastic entry price for simmers who may be new to high-fidelity DLC for Microsoft Flight Simulator, new to PMDG, or are currently enjoying GA flying but curious to see what feature rich airliner simulations are really like in the beautiful environment of Microsoft Flight Simulator. PMDG has a long reputation for high quality, ongoing product support and continual free update development- and we want to position the PMDG 737-600 as a welcoming entry point for customers who are new to the sorts of products we provide. Once you have seen what PMDG can add to your simulation experience, we hope to welcome you as a long-time member of the PMDG Driver's community.

The PMDG 737-600 is available now, at www.pmdg.com!

PMDG 737-700 for MSFS Update to Build 3.00.0031

One of the things you will see us doing now, is updating all of the 737 products in parallel in order to ensure that all 737 users are enjoying the same features sets and changes as we continue to build out this great product line of airliners.

The biggest and most notable change is that we have folded in new PMDG Lateral Flight Path simulation, updating the very core of how the flight management system computes, plans and and draws the "magenta line" that ultimately gets followed by the airplane. The new LFP simulation conforms to ICAO standards for computation of paths and the arcs flown to connect each segment of a flight plan, thus yielding a far more accurate simulation than all previous generations of PMDG products. In concert with this change, we have also provided a significant improvement to the vertical profile simulation, as it is now able to capitalize on greater accuracy in the mathematical computations from the lateral path model, thus resulting in greater accuracy and more consistent results along the vertical profile. These two are heavily intertwined, and this update represents a significant step forward in the core flight management logic.

To make all of this hum and sing, we have also improved the lateral control module of the flight director so that it properly leverages the bank angle of the airplane to manage the lateral path realistically. You will notice that the airplane smoothly handles transitions from non-curved to curved paths in the flight route, including entries and exits from holding, missed approaches and the like- with very little wandering and tightly controlled lateral deviation. (You do have to manage the airplane properly though!)

We have made a number of other changes and improvements around the airplane- one of which I want to call out for attention because it is guaranteed to trip up even long-time users of PMDG products:

With this update we have corrected some problems with the brake pedal position module that caused improper behavior when setting/releasing parking brakes and when disengaging the autobrake using brake pressure as is most commonly done in the real world. This is going to trip up a lot of users- so here is what you need to know:

To set the parking brake, you must FIRST apply full brake then set the parking brake latch on the pedestal. The red light will illuminate, and the latch will be locked in place.

To release the parking brake, you must apply full brake pressure.

In the past, simply clicking the parking brake latch would release the parking brakes, but that is not correct behavior and we have now fixed this. The only way to release the parking brake is to get full brake application until the spring latch mechanism releases the parking brake latch and it pops back to it's stowed position. If you use rudder pedals with toe brakes this will provide a satisfying, proper simulation of the brake release. If you use a keyboard or button for your brakes, be sure to hold it for a few seconds as brake pressure ramps up slowly. A simple tap of the button won't work- you gotta hold it until full pressure is applied.

On the autobrake release side, to use the brake pedals to release the autobrake after it has engaged, simply apply pressure slowly on the brakes until you exceed the amount of braking being applied by the autobrake. The brake pressure sensors will pick this up and send the trip-off command to the autobrake control module, thus releasing the autobrake for you.