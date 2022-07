AG Sim - Santa Monica Airport KSMO For MSFS

Santa Monica Airport (IATA: SMO, ICAO: KSMO, FAA LID: SMO) (Santa Monica Municipal Airport) is a general aviation airport largely in Santa Monica, California, United States. The airport is about 2 miles (3 km) from the Pacific Ocean (Santa Monica Bay) and 6 miles (10 km) north of Los Angeles International Airport. Beautiful Santa Monica view is in your home with the quality of AG Sim.

What to expect from AG Sim’s Santa Monica Airport?

Detailed 3D buildings

8192×8192 PBR textures

Ground texture renewed

Over 3000+ Hand placed 3D objects

Special places like Museum of Flying

Various areas around the airport for better VFR experience

FPS friendly

Glorious night lighting

Accurate slope

Static aircraft and living airport experience

Accurate ground and traffic signs

Purchase AG Sim - Santa Monica Airport KSMO For MSFS

See other scenery from AG Sim