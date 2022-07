PMDG 737-600 Preview Video MSFS

If you're waiting for the PMDG 737-600 release you can now get a preview of what it will look like in action, thanks to a new preview video by "737NG Driver" on Youtube. He's a real 737 pilot and shows the plane in "Janet" livery on a flight from Las Vegas to Area 51.

