iniScene Releases KSAT San Antonio For MSFS

Opening in 1942, under the name "Alamo Field", KSAT was initially used by the United States Army Air Forces as a training base. Today, San Antonio International Airport features 53 non-stop flights across the Continental US and Mexico.
Features
- True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking lots and more
- Animated palm trees at both entry ways to the terminal (roadside)
- Custom dynamic ground handling vehicles
- Detailed fire and rescue station with interior, along with true to KSAT fire engines
- Custom ground handling/workers positions and spawn parameters on all parking spots