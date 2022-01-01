iniScene Releases KSAT San Antonio For MSFS

Opening in 1942, under the name "Alamo Field", KSAT was initially used by the United States Army Air Forces as a training base. Today, San Antonio International Airport features 53 non-stop flights across the Continental US and Mexico.

Features

True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking lots and more

Animated palm trees at both entry ways to the terminal (roadside)

Custom dynamic ground handling vehicles

Detailed fire and rescue station with interior, along with true to KSAT fire engines

Custom ground handling/workers positions and spawn parameters on all parking spots

