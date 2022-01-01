  • iniScene Releases KSAT San Antonio For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-29-2022 10:26 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    iniScene Releases KSAT San Antonio For MSFS

    Opening in 1942, under the name "Alamo Field", KSAT was initially used by the United States Army Air Forces as a training base. Today, San Antonio International Airport features 53 non-stop flights across the Continental US and Mexico.

    Features

    • True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking lots and more
    • Animated palm trees at both entry ways to the terminal (roadside)
    • Custom dynamic ground handling vehicles
    • Detailed fire and rescue station with interior, along with true to KSAT fire engines
    • Custom ground handling/workers positions and spawn parameters on all parking spots

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg power lines rex roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    hjwalter

    Parked AI aircraft with Camil Velequette's type AGS ?

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, I'm just wondering if it would be possible to have certain AI aircraft to somehow automatically generate Camil Vallequette's type of...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 11:39 AM Go to last post
    gigglesftw

    Simbrief/Fps no longer working

    Thread Starter: gigglesftw

    I have been using simbrief to plan and export plans into msfs for quite a while. The other day, msfs decided not to recognize the plans. I can select...

    Last Post By: RocketRod737 Today, 10:01 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: HJG 22nd Anniversary Web Site Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24177-HJG-22nd-Anniversary-Web-Site-Update

    Last Post By: aerofoto Today, 05:16 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: IRIS Simulations Cancels IRIS ATF Product

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24406-IRIS-Simulations-Cancels-IRIS-ATF-Product

    Last Post By: rooitou Today, 03:27 AM Go to last post