IRIS Simulations Cancels IRIS ATF Product

    Published on 07-28-2022 11:56 AM  
    It's with a heavy heart that we must announce the ceasing of further development on the IRIS ATF product.

    Top Mach Studios have recently released their new F-22 product, which is a superb replication of the F-22 Raptor aircraft. In our opinion, to continue development on our aircraft would not be in our best interest and instead we'll focus on the Pilatus PC-9 and PC-24 moving forwards.

    Best wishes to the team at Top Mach Studios from us here at IRIS and we hope they have every success with their debut commercial product! They'll have a purchase from me, for sure!

