Skyline Simulations - KROA Roanoke Regional Airport MSFS

KROA – Roanoke Airport, Roanoke county Virginia. 40 scheduled flights daily and airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta. Allegiant Air also provides full-sized jets and frequent service to Florida.

Features

Designed with the latest airport updates

UHD Realistic Custom Textures

Detailed HD Ground with PBR and decals

Super Detailed 3D modeling

PBR Materials on every building

Thousands of 3D custom static objects

Amazing and detailed night textures

Source