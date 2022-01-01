  • Charity Scenery Project - Royal London Hospital MSFS

    Overview

    The Royal London Hospital is a large teaching hospital in Whitechapel in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. It is part of Barts Health NHS Trust. The Royal London provides district general hospital services for the City and Tower Hamlets and specialist tertiary care services for patients from across London and elsewhere. There are 845 beds, 110 wards and 26 operating theatres at The Royal London Hospital. The new building opened in February 2012.

    The hospital was founded in September 1740 and was originally named the London Infirmary. The name changed to the London Hospital in 1748, and in 1990 to the Royal London Hospital. The first patients were treated at a house in Featherstone Street, Moorfields. In May 1741, the hospital moved to Prescot Street, and remained there until 1757 when it moved to its current location on the south side of Whitechapel Road, Whitechapel, in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

    The hospital's roof-top helipad is the London's Air Ambulance operating base. The helicopter is stored overnight at RAF Northolt.

    About Charity Scenery Project

    The Charity Scenery Project is a donation ware project backed by a small number of X-Plane and P3D developers that focuses on heliports/pads from around the world - Our sceneries are primarily designed for P3D v4 and X-Plane. All funds generated from sales and donations (minus transfer costs) are passed on to a designated charity in the location of the scenery.

