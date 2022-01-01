  • Taburet - MSFS Free Flight Traffic Global

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-27-2022 10:48 AM  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - MSFS Free Flight Traffic Global

    Free flight is the term that includes the closely related sports of: hang gliding, paragliding, parascending, powered hang gliding, paramotoring and human powered flight. Available database currently shows there are approximately 32,156 free flight sites around the world.

    The function of this scenery is to add dynamic free flight traffic in the form of flying hang gliders and paragliders at the precise locations where hang gliders and paragliders fly, take off and land regurarly. Each site features six dynamic flying objects over these sites. Free Flight sites are marked with a small black square on the VFR maps for easy identification.

    Coverage: Global.

    Purchase Taburet - MSFS Free Flight Traffic Global
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

