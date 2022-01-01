  • Rolling Cumulus Releases 12 Fishing Holes & Lodges for MSFS

    Rolling Cumulus - 12 Fishing Holes & Lodges for MSFS

    Most pilots like to go fishing once in a while. After a long search we found the best fishing holes in Latin America. They all have Lodges with special prices for pilots since they are owned by old retired aviators. Big fish are found in these holes so you might fish a world prize winner. Its easy to get to these places, just takeoff and follow the plane’s compass for the given route. Plane can be left under palm trees and in some there are small hangars. Be warned that these holes are in dangerous rivers and closed mountain lakes so bring an amphibian with a short take off capability.

    We can guarantee you will enjoy the flights to the fishing holes and also by all means enjoy the best fish dinners for the money!

    Features

    • Use any amphibian you desire from your hangar.
    • You can visit 12 fishing lodges in Latin America: El Pez, El Poso, Puero Hoyo Magico, Sinsontle, Lago Frio, Mono Verde, Rio Lujo, La Fritura, Cascada Lake, Lago Seco, Rio Flojo, Pozo Hondo (Beautiful scenery getting there) — see photos
    • Complete instructions of how to get to the fishing lodges from the airport you will take off from, the route distance plus the compass track to follow. “Can’t get lost”
    • Fishing holes in the following countries: Panama, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil.

    Extra: Send us your purchase receipt and we will send you a free gift.

    Requirements

    Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 requires, at minimum:

    • Windows 10 PC with either an Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor
    • Nvidia GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 2 GB VRAM
    • 150 GB of hard drive space
    • Support for DirectX 11

