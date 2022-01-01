  • Taburet - Night3D USA Pacific v5 MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-26-2022 02:03 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Night3D USA Pacific MSFS

    In Night3D USA Pacific lamps have been added to cover all urban areas along with other roads away from urban center. Works with default lights system adding further illumination to the MSFS environment radiated by the lamps.

    Version 5 introduces a substantial increase in the number of lights, further buildings illumination, ground lighting masking effect around built up areas to increase contrast between luminous and non luminous areas.

    Purchase Taburet - Night3D USA Pacific MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: night3d, taburet

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BillD22

    Miss Molly and the Sundowners

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of a Grumman F14A "Tomcat" in the colorful livery of the Fighter Squadron (VF) 111 "Sundowners." The airplane is on a flight...

    Last Post By: Dwaffler Today, 02:45 PM Go to last post
    pomak249

    Does FSX exist anymore?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Anyone else getting sick of the developers obsession with MSFS? Even frooglesim has deserted FSX/XPlane on youtube!! Its like we never existed 😕 I...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    doering1

    As Real As It Gets - Flight Simulator vs Real Life Landings in Ontario + Memory Lane

    Thread Starter: doering1

    Join me for a Flight Simulator Memory Lane experience and enjoy the visual comparisons between Flight Simulator and the real world during the final...

    Last Post By: LowOnCash Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: Super_Jenny Today, 07:45 AM Go to last post