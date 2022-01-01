Taburet - Night3D USA Pacific v5 MSFS

In Night3D USA Pacific lamps have been added to cover all urban areas along with other roads away from urban center. Works with default lights system adding further illumination to the MSFS environment radiated by the lamps.

Version 5 introduces a substantial increase in the number of lights, further buildings illumination, ground lighting masking effect around built up areas to increase contrast between luminous and non luminous areas.

Purchase Taburet - Night3D USA Pacific MSFS

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020