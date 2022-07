Top Mach Studios Releases F-22A For MSFS 2020

Top Mach Studios' new F-22A tactical fighter for Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available.

This VR-ready model of the F-22A 'Raptor' tactical fighter for MSFS features a highly detailed 3D cockpit with custom-programmed fly-by-wire control system, fully functional SMFDs and PMFD, custom ICP module, full suite of essential autopilot and navigation controls, HUD and 'hidden' G3000 navigation screen.

Source