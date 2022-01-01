  • FlyTampa Releases Corfu Trailer And Screen Shots

    FlyTampa Releases Corfu Trailer And Screen Shots

    Scenery developer FlyTampa presents their latest project for MSFS 2020, FlyCorfu, with a new video trailer and a collection of new screen shots. The pictures show a number of accurate little real-life details around the airport.

