IVAO Virtual Sky Multiplayer Traffic Library Coming to MSFS

Multiplayer Traffic Library, MTL for short, is an AI traffic library for users on IVAO to see each other while flying. MTL Library is maintained by IVAO DevOps MTL Team with help of various painters and Model Authors.

Last year we welcomed the next generation of our famous Multiplayer Traffic Library (MTL) to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004, X and Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D. Following the release of this exciting enhancement for users of those platforms, we saw an ever-increasing request to bring this next generation to the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today we are pleased to announce that those wishes are becoming true. Thanks to hundreds of hours put in by our MTL Designer Team we welcome the introduction of a truly dedicated Multiplayer Traffic Library for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Whether you spend time in the cockpit on IVAO as a commercial airline pilot, defy gravity as a helicopter pilot or feel the need for speed in a fighter jet, we are enhancing the experience for everyone.

We are introducing tonnes of new features, from the very obvious to the finest of details. So here are just some of the things you can expect to see:

Custom light mapping; the illumination of the cabin at night

Handcrafted Military AI aircraft - Special Operations being a major element of IVAO we have implemented several aircraft to complement that aspect of the network, with added sound effects and afterburners (where applicable), these are:

Airbus A400M Atlas



CASA C-101 Aviojet



CASA/IPTN CN-235



Dassault Mirage 2000



Eurofighter Typhoon



Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II



Lockheed C-130 Hercules



Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk



Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird



McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier II



Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit



Northrop F-5



Northrop T-38 Talon



Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Helicopters - Get your hover on and say goodbye to those floating A320s as we introduce the first helicopter MTL in the form of the Airbus Helicopters H135.

Engine exhaust - New exhaust effects from both turbine APUs and power plants.

Contrails - See the vapour left behind by any turbine or jet-engined aircraft that is operating above FL290.

Lighting environment - Say goodbye to the generic lighting on every aircraft and say hello to custom lighting for each aircraft offering a mixture of LED/ halogen lighting, single and double strobes and the distortion of light depth in foggy conditions.

Double the texture resolution - Introducing 2k resolution liveries, double the size of previous MTL liveries, for a clearer and more appealing visual experience with the added advantage of PBR (physically based rendering) support to reflect the feel of real-world materials.

Multiple sound packs - It is not just a single generic sound pack anymore, we have introduced multiple sound packs for piston, turbine, jet and helicopters to help assist in the immersion of multiple airframe types.

Animations - More than ever before. You will now be able to see the transition of gears, the turning of tyres, flaps, slats and spoilers.

Dressed for the occasion - Aircraft will now be displayed with the appropriately dressed crew; A flight suit for military aircraft, an airline uniform for commercial flights and a casual outfit for leisurely VFR aircraft.

We hope that all of these fantastic new features will truly enhance your experience on IVAO using Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is simply the start of the beginning as we adventure further to bring you even more features and possibilities.

The network wishes to add thanks to Aldo, a member of the MTL Designer Team, who made a substantial contribution to making this major feat a possibility. Alongside all these new features will be a brand new version of MTL installer, both of which will be available on the IVAO software website from 1st August.

Source