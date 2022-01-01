PMDG 737-600 May Be Coming This Week

The team has been hard at work with continued improvements in all areas of the 737 product line, including the 737-700, 737-600 and 737-800. This is the first time we have had this many products in development testing all at the same time and it certainly does keep everyone on their toes as we begin spooling up to move through a series of releases in very rapid succession during the weeks ahead.

PMDG 737-600 for Microsoft Flight Simulator

First up, lets talk about the Babiest of Baby Boeings: The PMDG 737-600!

I mentioned last month that we had decided to use the 600 testing period as an iterative test program to bring in our new Lateral Flight Path model. This decision was made knowing that it would cause a slightly longer development period than the originally planned six weeks for the PMDG 737-600, but it has proven to be a good use of development and testing time. We are just about ready to release the 737-600 and it will include the new Lateral Flight Path model, along a significantly updated vertical path model that is finally able to leverage the improved accuracy of the lateral model into its own computational process. Specifically, bringing in the new LNAV and F/D roll channel model allowed us to unlock some advanced behaviors in the vertical path, with significant improvements to CDA performance and other vertical path computations that really have the 737 behaving like its real world counterpart.

We are chasing down a few last minute annoyances and we hope to wrap up testing early in the week with one or two more conforming builds. If those go well, we anticipate she will be in your hands by this time next week. (NOTE - STANDARD DISCLAIMER APPLIES: If we hit any hiccups we don't like- we will slide the release out as needed but we'll keep you posted here!).

PMDG 737-700 for Microsoft Flight Simulator

This week we have a pretty nice update for the 737-700. The team has been hard at work continuing to add detail, adapt behaviors and improving the overall depth of simulation for our flagship 737 package. This update includes a broad range of items from texture and graphical improvements to advanced logical improvements such as alternate gear extension. The change list is included here and you can scan through to see the wide range of areas getting attention throughout the 737.

Concurrent with the 737-600 update (hopefully next week!) we will also push another update to the 737-700 in order to bring the new Lateral and Vertical flight path changes into the 700 series airplane as well.

One note we want to call out: For those who experience the dreaded "gauge flicker" in the 737: Asobo advised us back in mid-May that they had found the source of that problem deep within the Nano layer of the MSFS platform. They reported it was fixed and would push in the next update. We have been testing in SU10 and can confirm that it is indeed fixed. This will be a welcome relief and will also allow us to turn on the EFIS/MAP display configuration. Expect that we will do this concurrent with the SU10 release.

PMDG 737-800 for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Development work on the 737-800 for MSFS continues apace. This includes the 737-800 passenger variant, the BBJ2, the BDSF and BCF versions of the airplane for a total of 8 models in the package. With the release of the 800, a number of equipment changes have been made to the flight deck to reflect the systems differences between the smaller siblings and the larger pair of airplanes in the fleet type. This work continues and we will turn our beta testers loose very soon to begin showing you the airplane from their own perspectives.

The 800 is really the "ultimate" 737 variant from an adoption standpoint- being the most popular variant yet built by a wide margin, we are looking forward to putting her into your fleet in/around Mid August. (STANDARD DISCLAIMER APPLIES: This timeline, like all timelines is an estimate based upon current progress and remains subject to change.)

One funny anecdote from inside PMDG for you: We have all been looking at the 700 and it's much shorter 600 sibling for so long, that we made Jason go back and re-measure the 800 a dozen or so times because by optical illusion and familiarity- the 800 (or in this case the BBJ2!) looks like a 900 by comparison!

PMDG Flight Tablet

I don't have much to update you with here except to say that work continues. We are primarily focused on working through the operating system and adding in the various features that make the tablet useful. As mentioned previously, simBrief integration is in place and Navigraph charts are currently being worked through. I am not brave enough to guess when this will be made live within the airplane, but I am hoping to begin showing you some previews shortly after the 800 is released- as it has some pretty cool features to add to your simming experience.

Post SU10 Updates (Things such as Weather Radar)

Most of the development team is now working in the SU10 beta environment as we want to be certain that nothing breaks for you when the SU10 update is released. We are also beginning to get caught up enough with 600 and 800 development tasks that we can begin to pick at some of the new features Asobo published as having been added with the SU10 beta, such as weather radar. We anticipate beginning to look at the new MSFS weather radar feature before SU10 gets released, but at this juncture I don't have enough knowledge of what that platform/SDK feature includes- so I can't comment on schedule for implementation yet. If an actual radar image is provided and we simply need to lay that into a display, it is a simple thing that we can accommodate quickly- but if we have to build out the signal image simulation for the signal refraction model, then it will take more time.

There are a few new features listed in the SU10 beta that we will begin to pick at once the team has some free bandwidth from the primary focus of the development cycle. Our development plate is rather full with two airplanes in testing, but we shall get to this when things calm down. We are eager to see what was really added!

Source