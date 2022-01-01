Welcome Aboard vSWA

DALLAS, TX - Southwest Airlines Virtual is announcing their grand opening! You may be thinking, “another Southwest Airlines Virtual?” Yes! But this one is truly unique and here to stay. But how?

Customized Systems – We didn’t just build a system and find a suitable ACARS, oh no. We went and conducted a survey to see what are the most coveted systems (among virtual pilots) and we implemented THE most coveted system and ACARS (it’s not smartCARS). There are thousands of pilots who love it and you’re going to love it, we promise.

No Activity Requirement – We think it’s unfair to require you to fly a certain amount of flights or hours per month. You have a real-world life with real-world commitments. We’re here and ready for you whenever you have the time or the desire to fly away!

Real-World Schedules – That’s right! We have THE real-world schedule which is fed directly to us and imported into our system. This includes scheduled flights, charter flights and any special flights Southwest Airlines is flying.

A True Community – We have a truly welcoming community that is dedicated to aviation, our hobby and Southwest Airlines. You’re always welcome and you’ll always be welcome.

Automated PIREP Processing – This is, by far, one of pilot’s favorite functions. Your PIREP will be automatically processed within minutes of you submitting it. The best part? Our system learns after each PIREP. If your PIREP is sent for review, you’ll know exactly why and you can even provide your input if you think it’ll help us.

Join Southwest Airlines Virtual today!

wnvirtual.net