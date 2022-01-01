Review: iniScene London Heathrow v2 for MSFS 2020

iniScene have released a Version 2 of their London Heathrow Airport (EGLL) scenery. In this video, FilbertFlies goes back over the things he criticised in their initial release and sees which of them have been improved. He found a significant performance improvement with V2.

About iniScene's London Heathrow

iniScene's largest airport yet: Heathrow International (EGLL) for Microsoft Flight Simulator. As the major beating heart of London's aviation scene, and the third busiest airport in the world, it's an essential airport for any seasoned flight simmer.

The airport is known for being the home of the UK's flag carrier British Airways and the primary operating base of Virgin Atlantic. Being used by over 80 airlines and with flights to over 180 destinations, it's safe to say there are a plethora of routes to keep you amused.

Heathrow's impressive area covers over 12 sq/km of area in the simulator. To compliment that, it features custom taxi signs, realistic terminals, custom ground service equipment and plenty of points of interest and surrounding buildings to provide a redefined level of realism plus many more features.

Key Features

80+ custom modelled and textured POIs and buildings in and out of the airport boundary with accurate PBR texturing.

10,000+ custom iniScene car models scattered throughout parking lots outside of the airport boundary.

Aggressive performance saving methods featuring LOD model optimization (Level of Detail) and meticulous optimization where possible throughout the scenery.

Main airport landsides with ground markings and lighting faithfully re-created.

Custom-created, accurate and known landside points of interest such as the landmark Emirates A380 and Turkish Airlines roundabouts.

Full V2 Changelog

Work conducted on improving performance

Hilton Garden Inn bug fix

Terminal 2b emissive improvements

Terminal 5a detailed interior and improved night lighting

Terminal 2 limited interior and improved night lighting

Terminal 5b texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting

Terminal 5c texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting

Various Vehicle Path decals added

Various Taxi-way decals added

Improvements to T2 Construction Area

Minor Improvements to T3 Landside detail

Added custom Runway Exit Lighting (orange-green alternating)

Added aprons and lines to Fire and Maintenance Area

Added Landside detail for Cargo Terminal area

Added lighting to T5 Industrial Area

Changed gate 236 to 237 (including signage etc)

Yellow lines now sorted under runway markings

Added double-white line around parking/taxi boundaries

Added parking position for G515 (fix for incorrect jetway being called at 516)

Adjusted jetway rotation for G516 to prevent obstruction to VDGS

Added exclude under Concorde model

Rework of airline gate allocation

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Discord

See review of original version