Review: iniScene London Heathrow v2 for MSFS 2020

    iniScene have released a Version 2 of their London Heathrow Airport (EGLL) scenery. In this video, FilbertFlies goes back over the things he criticised in their initial release and sees which of them have been improved. He found a significant performance improvement with V2.

    About iniScene's London Heathrow

    iniScene's largest airport yet: Heathrow International (EGLL) for Microsoft Flight Simulator. As the major beating heart of London's aviation scene, and the third busiest airport in the world, it's an essential airport for any seasoned flight simmer.

    The airport is known for being the home of the UK's flag carrier British Airways and the primary operating base of Virgin Atlantic. Being used by over 80 airlines and with flights to over 180 destinations, it's safe to say there are a plethora of routes to keep you amused.

    Heathrow's impressive area covers over 12 sq/km of area in the simulator. To compliment that, it features custom taxi signs, realistic terminals, custom ground service equipment and plenty of points of interest and surrounding buildings to provide a redefined level of realism plus many more features.

    Key Features

    • 80+ custom modelled and textured POIs and buildings in and out of the airport boundary with accurate PBR texturing.
    • 10,000+ custom iniScene car models scattered throughout parking lots outside of the airport boundary.
    • Aggressive performance saving methods featuring LOD model optimization (Level of Detail) and meticulous optimization where possible throughout the scenery.
    • Main airport landsides with ground markings and lighting faithfully re-created.
    • Custom-created, accurate and known landside points of interest such as the landmark Emirates A380 and Turkish Airlines roundabouts.

    Full V2 Changelog

    • Work conducted on improving performance
    • Hilton Garden Inn bug fix
    • Terminal 2b emissive improvements
    • Terminal 5a detailed interior and improved night lighting
    • Terminal 2 limited interior and improved night lighting
    • Terminal 5b texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting
    • Terminal 5c texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting
    • Various Vehicle Path decals added
    • Various Taxi-way decals added
    • Improvements to T2 Construction Area
    • Minor Improvements to T3 Landside detail
    • Added custom Runway Exit Lighting (orange-green alternating)
    • Added aprons and lines to Fire and Maintenance Area
    • Added Landside detail for Cargo Terminal area
    • Added lighting to T5 Industrial Area
    • Changed gate 236 to 237 (including signage etc)
    • Yellow lines now sorted under runway markings
    • Added double-white line around parking/taxi boundaries
    • Added parking position for G515 (fix for incorrect jetway being called at 516)
    • Adjusted jetway rotation for G516 to prevent obstruction to VDGS
    • Added exclude under Concorde model
    • Rework of airline gate allocation

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

