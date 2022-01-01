  • Mach 10 From Multiple Angles

    Mach 10 From Multiple Angles In MSFS 2020

    With the Darkstar for MSFS 2020 you can fly at Mach 10, or ten times the speed of sound. This is so much faster than any plane we're more familiar with it's hard to envision just what this kind of speed is like. Well, imagine no more as thecorporatepilotdad has created this video of the Darkstare at Mach 10 from a variety of angles.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

