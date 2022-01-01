  • Just Flight - Steam Gauge Overhaul - Caravan Release

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-22-2022 01:43 PM  Number of Views: 90  
    1 Comment

    Just Flight - Steam Gauge Overhaul - Caravan Release

    The first add-on in Black Square's Steam Gauge Overhaul series for default Microsoft Flight Simulator aircraft is now on sale!

    This new study-level add-on for the default MSFS Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX provides a completely new interior and panel with 'steam' gauge (analogue) instrumentation and swappable radio configurations, each modelled and coded with extreme attention to detail and based on a specific piece of real-world equipment.

    The panel of the aircraft contains only fully 3D gauges, modelled and coded to meticulously match their real-world counterparts and developed with reference to real-world maintenance and installation manuals.

    Radio and navigation systems are available from several eras of the Caravan's history, so users can fly without GPS via an original Bendix KNS-80 RNAV system or with the convenience of a Garmin GTN 750 (PMS50 or TDS). Other swappable radio equipment includes KX-155 NAV/COM radios, GNS 530, GNS 430, KR 87 ADF, KDI 572 DME, GTX 327 transponder, KAP 140 autopilot, and a Bendix RDR1150XL colour weather radar.

    The Steam Gauge Overhaul add-ons have been developed by a real pilot and aircraft owner seeking to bring extreme realism to MSFS for those who historically enjoy the complexity of airliners but who have come to appreciate lower altitude flying in MSFS.

    A comprehensive manual is included in the package and that can also be downloaded via the product page ahead of purchase.

    Source

    Upcoming Releases

    Just Flight also has a number of other products that are expected to be relea

    F-22A from Top Mach Studios

    Steam Gauge Overhaul King Air

    Tomahawk

    All of the above should be released within the next month to six weeks. The F-22A might even make it next week!

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    1 Comment
    1. MrUnSavory's Avatar
      MrUnSavory - Today, 01:49 PM
      Over Priced.

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 01:27 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: The Top Gun Tower Fly By Scene In MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24365-The-Top-Gun-Tower-Fly-By-Scene-In-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: pmgebroff Today, 09:57 AM Go to last post
    blake09

    New to FSX

    Thread Starter: blake09

    So after MSFS 2020 got me back into flight simming, I thought, with all the great add-ons and scenery and airports out there for FSX, I may as well...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 01:05 AM Go to last post
    btbenoit

    Copying FS2004 from to a NEW PC

    Thread Starter: btbenoit

    I did the copy and paste method, and everything went smooth except my addon scenery. It's in the folder, just not in the game. I'm having to re add...

    Last Post By: johnhinson Yesterday, 07:47 PM Go to last post