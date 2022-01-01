Just Flight - Steam Gauge Overhaul - Caravan Release

The first add-on in Black Square's Steam Gauge Overhaul series for default Microsoft Flight Simulator aircraft is now on sale!

This new study-level add-on for the default MSFS Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX provides a completely new interior and panel with 'steam' gauge (analogue) instrumentation and swappable radio configurations, each modelled and coded with extreme attention to detail and based on a specific piece of real-world equipment.

The panel of the aircraft contains only fully 3D gauges, modelled and coded to meticulously match their real-world counterparts and developed with reference to real-world maintenance and installation manuals.

Radio and navigation systems are available from several eras of the Caravan's history, so users can fly without GPS via an original Bendix KNS-80 RNAV system or with the convenience of a Garmin GTN 750 (PMS50 or TDS). Other swappable radio equipment includes KX-155 NAV/COM radios, GNS 530, GNS 430, KR 87 ADF, KDI 572 DME, GTX 327 transponder, KAP 140 autopilot, and a Bendix RDR1150XL colour weather radar.

The Steam Gauge Overhaul add-ons have been developed by a real pilot and aircraft owner seeking to bring extreme realism to MSFS for those who historically enjoy the complexity of airliners but who have come to appreciate lower altitude flying in MSFS.

A comprehensive manual is included in the package and that can also be downloaded via the product page ahead of purchase.

Upcoming Releases

Just Flight also has a number of other products that are expected to be relea

F-22A from Top Mach Studios

Steam Gauge Overhaul King Air

Tomahawk

All of the above should be released within the next month to six weeks. The F-22A might even make it next week!