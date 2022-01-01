FS Traffic Development Update

Here's the next development update for you covering FS Traffic:

Last week saw an important milestone in the life of FS Traffic as we released the first beta build to our testing team. Other important changes made recently include the implementation of a new in-sim menu system designed to give you some control over your traffic options in real-time, and further improvements to the traffic generated at your arrival destination. We've also received flight plan data covering late June 2022 and we are busy integrating this into the program.

In the past few months we have had a team of artists helping paint our traffic fleet. To ensure global coverage we tasked them with creating over 700 liveries covering many different airlines. With 70% of the liveries now complete, the work is shifting from the twin engine narrow bodies to the widebodies and regional airliners. Alongside this we have also been setting up the external lighting and the interactive points which allow the ground services and jet bridges to connect to the AI aircraft.

