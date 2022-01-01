  • FS Traffic Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-22-2022 10:52 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FS Traffic Development Update

    Here's the next development update for you covering FS Traffic:

    Last week saw an important milestone in the life of FS Traffic as we released the first beta build to our testing team. Other important changes made recently include the implementation of a new in-sim menu system designed to give you some control over your traffic options in real-time, and further improvements to the traffic generated at your arrival destination. We've also received flight plan data covering late June 2022 and we are busy integrating this into the program.

    In the past few months we have had a team of artists helping paint our traffic fleet. To ensure global coverage we tasked them with creating over 700 liveries covering many different airlines. With 70% of the liveries now complete, the work is shifting from the twin engine narrow bodies to the widebodies and regional airliners. Alongside this we have also been setting up the external lighting and the interactive points which allow the ground services and jet bridges to connect to the AI aircraft.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: The Top Gun Tower Fly By Scene In MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24365-The-Top-Gun-Tower-Fly-By-Scene-In-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: pmgebroff Today, 09:57 AM Go to last post
    blake09

    New to FSX

    Thread Starter: blake09

    So after MSFS 2020 got me back into flight simming, I thought, with all the great add-ons and scenery and airports out there for FSX, I may as well...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 01:05 AM Go to last post
    btbenoit

    Copying FS2004 from to a NEW PC

    Thread Starter: btbenoit

    I did the copy and paste method, and everything went smooth except my addon scenery. It's in the folder, just not in the game. I'm having to re add...

    Last Post By: johnhinson Yesterday, 07:47 PM Go to last post
    Ottersphere

    FSX Build Capability

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Hey All, Wondering if this FSX SE build is capable of 50-60 FPS in 4K at a complex airport, in a complex aircraft, with decent AI traffic, in...

    Last Post By: Ottersphere Yesterday, 03:50 PM Go to last post