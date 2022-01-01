VSKYLABS Previews Maule On Floats

VSKYLABS Maule M-7-235B Project for upcoming X-Plane by Laminar Research (X-Plane 12)...Here are a couple of WIP shots taken in X-Plane 12!

Upcoming v1.0 version of the project is aimed to be available shortly after X-Plane 12 public beta will be released. v1.0 includes a *highly defined* flight simulation of the Maule M-7 aircraft, covers two separate variants: float plane version and 35" Bush-wheels version.

Development road-map includes two sets of cockpit panels (classic analog and glass cockpit), as well as other variants of the Maule M-7 series.

Stay tuned...and dry! (X-Plane 12 water is very inviting...)

