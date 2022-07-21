  • VATSIM / BVA Announces Annual Boston Tea Party

    VATSIM & Boston Virtual ARTCC Host 23rd Annual Boston Tea Party on August 6.

    BOSTON - July 21, 2022 - The pilots and controllers of Boston Virtual ARTCC invite all flight simmers to join the 23rd annual Boston Tea Party on August 6. From 12-7pm ET (1600-2300 GMT), ATC coverage will be available across the northeastern United States on VATSIM, the free, international air traffic control network.

    The free event will feature air traffic control coverage at Boston (KBOS) and several nearby regional airports. Coverage is also expected at neighboring facilities including New York, Cleveland, Washington, and more.

    Participating pilots have the option to play "Tea Party Poker", a fun competition that runs during the event. As simmers land at selected airports on VATSIM, they are issued virtual playing cards. At the end of the event, the pilots holding the best virtual poker hands are eligible to win prizes including a Navigraph Ultimate subscription, Honeycomb hardware, and much more.

    To participate in the Boston Tea Party event, flight simmers require a computer running Microsoft Flight Simulator, Prepar3D, X-Plane, or FlightGear, along with an internet connection. Participants also require a free VATSIM membership, and should be proficient in online ATC communications and protocols.

    The full list of Tea Party prizes includes Aerosoft vouchers, Airfoillabs' aircraft, KMVY from Burning Blue Design, FlyTampa's KBOS, a Honeycomb ALPHA or BRAVO, free copies of X-Plane 11/12, LatinVFR's KBDL, and a one-year Navigraph Ultimate subscription.

    For full contest rules and more information about how pilots can participate in the event, visit www.bvartcc.com/teaparty.

    About Boston Virtual ARTCC

    Boston Virtual ARTCC is an integrated community of flight simulation pilots and air traffic controllers operating in the Boston ARTCC on VATSIM. The community provides an online training and simulation environment where everyone is willing to learn and happy to help. Membership is free, by application. Visit bvartcc.com/welcome for more information.

