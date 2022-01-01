  • Press Release - Aerges Mirage F-1CE- Eagle Dynamics - 1

    Published on 07-21-2022  
    Aerges Mirage F-1CE- Eagle Dynamics

    Dear Friends and Fellow Virtual Aviators,

    Eagle Dynamics is delighted to announce the release of the Mirage F-1CE by Aerges. The Mirage F-1 was designed to replace the Mirage III and Mirage 5 jets as an all-weather interceptor. It is powered by a single SNECMA Atar 9K050 turbojet enabling a top speed of Mach 2.2 at 36,000’. With 720 built the Mirage F-1 was widely exported as an all-weather fighter and light ground attack aircraft. It carries a wide array of conventional and precision weapons and has a glittering brush war record, in combat action all over Africa, Iran-Iraq, Gulf War ’91, Afghanistan and Libya 2011 and many more besides.

    The Mirage F-1 saw service with the French, Iraqi, Greek, Spanish, Moroccan, South African, Libyan and Ecuadorian air forces. A truly no-nonsense hands-on flying experience, rewarding to master and representing the core late Cold War and early post-Cold War periods, the Mirage F-1 is a truly superb addition to the DCS Hangar.

    E-shop link: https://www.digitalcombatsimulator.com/en/shop/modules/mirage/

    Steam link: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2071330

    Trailer link: https://youtu.be/AsDu6EmCW3k

    Onward and Upward!

