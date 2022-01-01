  • Aeroplane Heaven Releases Globe Swift For MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 07-21-2022 12:17 PM  Number of Views: 125  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven Announces Globe Swift For MSFS

    Aeroplane Heaven is pleased to bring the Globe Swift to MSFS 2020.

    Designed by R.S.Johnson in 1940, the Swift’s birth is not without its complexities. With the intervention of WW2, the design did not actually reach certification until May, 1946 when it had been the subject of several design modifications carried out by K.H. “Bud” Knox. In the late 40’s Globe was to become insolvent and Temco acquired the type certificate and went on to build further aircraft. Full production ceased in 1951 but spare parts and service items continued to be produced by Universal Aircraft Industries until 1979.

    This model is based on the original “A” version.

    Innovative Features

    • Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings
    • Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects.
    • Full PBR materials and textures include realistic “pillowing” of metal surfaces.
    • Separately modelled military pilots selected automatically via camera views in cockpit.
    • Removable pilots via the options board
    • Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests.
    • Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package.
    • Unique code to “iron” out poor simulator tail-dragger performance.
    • Engine volume knob that goes up to “11”!

    Liveries

    • Factory
    • N90302
    • NC80518
    • N80671
    • N80786
    • N3368K
    • N78034
    • N80888
    • GAHUN
    • N78120

    Purchase the Aeroplane Heaven Globe Swift for MSFS 2020
    See other Aeroplane Heaven aircraft at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg rex roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sukhoi sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Ottersphere

    FSX Build Capability

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Hey All, Wondering if this FSX SE build is capable of 50-60 FPS in 4K at a complex airport, in a complex aircraft, with decent AI traffic, in...

    Last Post By: Ottersphere Today, 03:50 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    coming in

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk5806 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk5807 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk5808 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk5811 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 03:08 PM Go to last post
    btbenoit

    Copying FS2004 from to a NEW PC

    Thread Starter: btbenoit

    I did the copy and paste method, and everything went smooth except my addon scenery. It's in the folder, just not in the game. I'm having to re add...

    Last Post By: btbenoit Today, 12:55 PM Go to last post
    ajihu

    Looking for Tutorial for PMDG 737

    Thread Starter: ajihu

    hi guys i am looking for a complete tutorial from cold and dark, to input simbrief, with fuel weights, landing altitude, as well as navigraph on...

    Last Post By: ajihu Today, 05:46 AM Go to last post