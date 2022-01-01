  • Aeroplane Heaven Announces Globe Swift For MSFS

    Aeroplane Heaven Announces Globe Swift For MSFS

    Aeroplane Heaven is pleased to bring the Globe Swift to MSFS 2020.

    Designed by R.S.Johnson in 1940, the Swift’s birth is not without its complexities. With the intervention of WW2, the design did not actually reach certification until May, 1946 when it had been the subject of several design modifications carried out by K.H. “Bud” Knox. In the late 40’s Globe was to become insolvent and Temco acquired the type certificate and went on to build further aircraft. Full production ceased in 1951 but spare parts and service items continued to be produced by Universal Aircraft Industries until 1979.

    This model is based on the original “A” version.

    Innovative Features

    • Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings
    • Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects.
    • Full PBR materials and textures include realistic “pillowing” of metal surfaces.
    • Separately modelled military pilots selected automatically via camera views in cockpit.
    • Removable pilots via the options board
    • Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests.
    • Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package.
    • Unique code to “iron” out poor simulator tail-dragger performance.
    • Engine volume knob that goes up to “11”!

    Liveries

    • Factory
    • N90302
    • NC80518
    • N80671
    • N80786
    • N3368K
    • N78034
    • N80888
    • GAHUN
    • N78120

