Ben Kleber Releases EFKI-Kajaani Airport MSFS

Independent Developer Ben Kleber is proud to release v1.0 of EFKI - Kajaani Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Kajaani Airport (IATA: KAJ, ICAO: EFKI) is an airport roughly 8km from Kajaani, the capital of the Kainuu region in Finland. The airport handles general aviation as well as daily flights to Helsinki; these were previously operated by NORRA using ATR-72-600 aircraft before a route takeover by DAT using the ATR-42. EFKI has also welcomed charter flights utilising up to the size of a Boeing 757. Runway 07/25 is currently the only usable runway, after a transverse runway was decomissioned.

Features

High fidelity recreation of Kajaani airport using true PBR materials and high polygon meshes. Every aspect of the terminal and the adjacent buildings and objects has been faithfully recreated with love, from countless visits to the real airport as well as over 1000 location photographs.

A detailed interior environment.

All custom everything: baggage carts, interior props, ramp utilities, approach lights as well as static ATR-72 aircraft were custom made for this scenery.

True-to-life runway profile and elevation.

Custom CGL from high resolution aerial imagery for the airport area.

Night lighting, complete with emissive materials on lamps and signage.

Optimised for performance using LOD and adequate texture sizing.

A living project: Frequent updates will be made to the airport to add detail, reflect changes to the building as well as equipment (e.g. new types of static aircraft).

Now available from the Flight Simulator Marketplace.