  • Ben Kleber Releases EFKI-Kajaani Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-21-2022 10:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Ben Kleber Releases EFKI-Kajaani Airport MSFS

    Independent Developer Ben Kleber is proud to release v1.0 of EFKI - Kajaani Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Kajaani Airport (IATA: KAJ, ICAO: EFKI) is an airport roughly 8km from Kajaani, the capital of the Kainuu region in Finland. The airport handles general aviation as well as daily flights to Helsinki; these were previously operated by NORRA using ATR-72-600 aircraft before a route takeover by DAT using the ATR-42. EFKI has also welcomed charter flights utilising up to the size of a Boeing 757. Runway 07/25 is currently the only usable runway, after a transverse runway was decomissioned.

    Features

    • High fidelity recreation of Kajaani airport using true PBR materials and high polygon meshes. Every aspect of the terminal and the adjacent buildings and objects has been faithfully recreated with love, from countless visits to the real airport as well as over 1000 location photographs.
    • A detailed interior environment.
    • All custom everything: baggage carts, interior props, ramp utilities, approach lights as well as static ATR-72 aircraft were custom made for this scenery.
    • True-to-life runway profile and elevation.
    • Custom CGL from high resolution aerial imagery for the airport area.
    • Night lighting, complete with emissive materials on lamps and signage.
    • Optimised for performance using LOD and adequate texture sizing.
    • A living project: Frequent updates will be made to the airport to add detail, reflect changes to the building as well as equipment (e.g. new types of static aircraft).

    Now available from the Flight Simulator Marketplace.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sukhoi sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    btbenoit

    Copying FS2004 from to a NEW PC

    Thread Starter: btbenoit

    I did the copy and paste method, and everything went smooth except my addon scenery. It's in the folder, just not in the game. I'm having to re add...

    Last Post By: btbenoit Today, 12:55 PM Go to last post
    ajihu

    Looking for Tutorial for PMDG 737

    Thread Starter: ajihu

    hi guys i am looking for a complete tutorial from cold and dark, to input simbrief, with fuel weights, landing altitude, as well as navigraph on...

    Last Post By: ajihu Today, 05:46 AM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Kc-135r

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of an Air Force KC-135R landing at Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord (KTCM) in Washingon state. The R version is the original KC-135...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Yesterday, 11:04 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Lockheed Warning Star At Andrews AFB

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    A Lockheed Warning Star At Andrews AFB! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Yesterday, 10:08 PM Go to last post