Verticalsim Releases Boise Air Terminal MSFS

Welcome back to Boise, Idaho! Come visit the scenic mountain landscapes! KBOI - Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field is now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Features

Animated & static passengers with full-scale partial interior

Custom Jetways

LOD optimization

2022 Layout (Per Navigraph charts)

HD texturing with full-scale PBR mapping

Custom ground polygons with accurate markings & materials

Proper AI routing, vehicle pathing, and ATC network

Correct taxiway signage, guard lights

HDR Night lighting

Surrounding areas included (Denny’s, Rodeway Inn, Kopper Kitchen, Motel 6, etc.)

