Verticalsim Releases Boise Air Terminal MSFS

Welcome back to Boise, Idaho! Come visit the scenic mountain landscapes! KBOI - Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field is now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator!
Features
- Animated & static passengers with full-scale partial interior
- Custom Jetways
- LOD optimization
- 2022 Layout (Per Navigraph charts)
- HD texturing with full-scale PBR mapping
- Custom ground polygons with accurate markings & materials
- Proper AI routing, vehicle pathing, and ATC network
- Correct taxiway signage, guard lights
- HDR Night lighting
- Surrounding areas included (Denny’s, Rodeway Inn, Kopper Kitchen, Motel 6, etc.)