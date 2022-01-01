  • Verticalsim Releases Boise Air Terminal MSFS

    Verticalsim Releases Boise Air Terminal MSFS

    Welcome back to Boise, Idaho! Come visit the scenic mountain landscapes! KBOI - Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field is now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Features

    • Animated & static passengers with full-scale partial interior
    • Custom Jetways
    • LOD optimization
    • 2022 Layout (Per Navigraph charts)
    • HD texturing with full-scale PBR mapping
    • Custom ground polygons with accurate markings & materials
    • Proper AI routing, vehicle pathing, and ATC network
    • Correct taxiway signage, guard lights
    • HDR Night lighting
    • Surrounding areas included (Denny’s, Rodeway Inn, Kopper Kitchen, Motel 6, etc.)

