Taburet - Australia / New Zealand Birds MSFS

    Birds simulation system featuring multilayers of birds covering all of Australia and New Zealand. No less than 65 million birds are injected by this scenery into the simulator. Multilayer system ensure that each flock of birds you come across is unique in shape; number of birds and movement.

    The birds start to be seen from an altitude of 60 ft (pigeons), transitioning into multilayer system up all the way to 500 m altitude above ground. Birds might show the form of big flocks, medium flocks, small flocks, or as single birds, couples or triplets. There no fixed formation; number how the birds might show in the sky; they are free to fly as they pleased.

    Includes following species: pigeons, geese, crows, birds of prey, seagulls. It is mostly frame rates friendly; some graphic adjustments to accommodate this scenery might be required although this package is frames rates optimized.

