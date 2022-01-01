AG Sim - Fricktal - Schupfart Airfield LSZI MSFS

Fricktal-Schupfart Airfield (ICAO code LSZI) is an airfield in the Aargau Fricktal. It is 545 meters above sea level and between the villages of Schupfart and Wegenstetten. I am sure you will enjoy it a lot while approaching this airfield because the terrain level is always changing and it is time to show your skills!

What to expect from AG Sim's Fricktal-Schupfart Airfield?

3D buildings created with details

8K and PBR textures

Ground Texture renewed

Vegetation arrangement

Trailer park, glider trailers and static aircraft, living atmosphere

Special details around the airfield

Accurate slope

Surrounding models

Fair price for everyone

