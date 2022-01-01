AG Sim - Fricktal - Schupfart Airfield LSZI MSFS

Fricktal-Schupfart Airfield (ICAO code LSZI) is an airfield in the Aargau Fricktal. It is 545 meters above sea level and between the villages of Schupfart and Wegenstetten. I am sure you will enjoy it a lot while approaching this airfield because the terrain level is always changing and it is time to show your skills!
What to expect from AG Sim's Fricktal-Schupfart Airfield?
- 3D buildings created with details
- 8K and PBR textures
- Ground Texture renewed
- Vegetation arrangement
- Trailer park, glider trailers and static aircraft, living atmosphere
- Special details around the airfield
- Accurate slope
- Surrounding models
- Fair price for everyone