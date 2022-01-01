  • AG Sim - Fricktal - Schupfart Airfield LSZI MSFS

    Fricktal-Schupfart Airfield (ICAO code LSZI) is an airfield in the Aargau Fricktal. It is 545 meters above sea level and between the villages of Schupfart and Wegenstetten. I am sure you will enjoy it a lot while approaching this airfield because the terrain level is always changing and it is time to show your skills!

    What to expect from AG Sim's Fricktal-Schupfart Airfield?

    • 3D buildings created with details
    • 8K and PBR textures
    • Ground Texture renewed
    • Vegetation arrangement
    • Trailer park, glider trailers and static aircraft, living atmosphere
    • Special details around the airfield
    • Accurate slope
    • Surrounding models
    • Fair price for everyone

    Purchase AG Sim - Fricktal - Schupfart Airfield LSZI MSFS

