    Pilot Experience Sim - Biarritz LFBZ For MSFS

    Biarritz Pays Basque airport (AITA code: BIQ • ICAO code: LFBZ) is a French airport located in the municipalities of Anglet (75%) and Biarritz (25%) in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department and the region Nouvelle-Aquitaine, whose creation dates from the 1950s. The terminal, the control tower, the Dassault Aviation hangar, and the flying clubs are located on Anglo territory, only the western end of the runway is located on Biarritz territory. This airport is one of the few in France to be located in the heart of an agglomeration, so users can quickly connect to urban centers.

    Biarritz airport received 1,066,204 passengers in 2019. It is, in terms of passenger traffic, the 17th largest airport in France and second in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region.

    Pilot Experience Sim - Biarritz LFBZ For MSFS

    For several years, the airport has welcomed more than a million travelers per year and has supported the economic growth of the Basque Country (French and Spanish) and the south of the Landes. It presents statistics far superior to the airports located in the surroundings such as Pau Pyrénées airport at 100 km, and San Sebastián airport (Aeropuerto de San Sebastián in Spanish, Donostia-Hondarribiko aireportua in Basque) at 25 km.

    The increase in airport traffic has prompted plans to modernize the airport. The business aviation terminal was completely restored in 2013 and work to improve the ground circulation of commercial aircraft was completed in mid-2015 (new off-ramp and taxiway adapted to commercial aircraft).

    The approach by the ocean is magnificent!

    Pilot Experience Sim - Biarritz LFBZ For MSFS

    Pilot Experience Sim - Biarritz LFBZ For MSFS

    Features

    • Friendly FPS
    • New AFCAD 2021
    • Custom ground poly using new FS20 tools
    • HD PBR textures
    • Full custom HD design (handmade)
    • 100% PBR Realistic HD modelization of the buildings.
    • PBR static Falcon 1000 (Azur Poly)
    • PBR static custom airport vehicles
    • PBR static EC-145SC
    • Sloped runway and realistic terrain profile
    • Custom PBR dynamic wig wag lights
    • Added custom local vegetation
    • Realistic airport representation
    • Added night textures
    • Added dynamic spot lights

    Pilot Experience Sim - Biarritz LFBZ For MSFS

