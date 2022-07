Seafront Simulations Demonstrates Landable Ships MSFS

Having landable ships opens up new flight possibilities for helicopter pilots. Seafront Simulations is working on a custom implementation of landable ships and offers a short video demonstration.

About Seafront Simulations

Boats for MSFS - We create Coastal Scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

We are bringing tens of thousands of ships, yachts and boats to MSFS, filling empty marinas, bringing nautical traffic to the coastline and shipping lanes.

