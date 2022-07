RDPresets Announces LIRN Naples Airport For MSFS

Breaking news! LIRN Naples, Aeroporto Internazionale di Napoli, Will release on the 20th of July! (Next week!). We have worked very hard and this scenery turned out amazing! We can't wait to release and sharing this brand new RDPresets airport with all of you. Expect more previews on our social media channels! + Keep an eye out for your favourite Youtube / Twitch streamer! Many have already received a pre-release copy to show off!

