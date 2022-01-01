  • iniBuilds To Release LAPD Hooper Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-18-2022 11:18 AM  
    0 Comments

    iniBuilds To Release LAPD Hooper Airport MSFS

    iniBuilds announces plans to release today their first ever heliport scenery, the LAPD Hooper Heliport (58CA), located in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA. The heliport is the home base for the Los Angeles Police Air Support Division.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

