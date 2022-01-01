  • iniBuilds Releases London Heathrow V2 MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-18-2022  
    iniBuilds Releases London Heathrow V2 MSFS

    Scenery designer iniBuilds announces an upgraded v2 version of their EGLL London Heathrow Airport is now available for MSFS 2020. This is a free upgrade for previous owners. Includes is a long list of fixes, improvements and additions.

    Changelog v2.00

    • Work conducted on improving performance
    • Hilton Garden Inn bug fix
    • Terminal 2b emissive improvements
    • Terminal 5a detailed interior and improved night lighting
    • Terminal 2 limited interior and improved night lighting
    • Terminal 5b texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting
    • Terminal 5c texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting
    • Various Vehicle Path decals added
    • Various Taxi-way decals added
    • Improvements to T2 Construction Area
    • Minor Improvements to T3 Landside detail
    • Added custom Runway Exit Lighting (orange-green alternating)
    • Added aprons and lines to Fire and Maintenance Area
    • Added Landside detail for Cargo Terminal area
    • Added lighting to T5 Industrial Area
    • Changed gate 236 to 237 (including signage etc)
    • Yellow lines now sorted under runway markings
    • Added double-white line around parking/taxi boundaries
    • Added parking position for G515 (fix for incorrect jetway being called at 516)
    • Adjusted jetway rotation for G516 to prevent obstruction to VDGS
    • Added exclude under Concorde model
    • Rework of airline gate allocation

    Source

