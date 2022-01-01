iniBuilds Releases London Heathrow V2 MSFS

Scenery designer iniBuilds announces an upgraded v2 version of their EGLL London Heathrow Airport is now available for MSFS 2020. This is a free upgrade for previous owners. Includes is a long list of fixes, improvements and additions.
Changelog v2.00
- Work conducted on improving performance
- Hilton Garden Inn bug fix
- Terminal 2b emissive improvements
- Terminal 5a detailed interior and improved night lighting
- Terminal 2 limited interior and improved night lighting
- Terminal 5b texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting
- Terminal 5c texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting
- Various Vehicle Path decals added
- Various Taxi-way decals added
- Improvements to T2 Construction Area
- Minor Improvements to T3 Landside detail
- Added custom Runway Exit Lighting (orange-green alternating)
- Added aprons and lines to Fire and Maintenance Area
- Added Landside detail for Cargo Terminal area
- Added lighting to T5 Industrial Area
- Changed gate 236 to 237 (including signage etc)
- Yellow lines now sorted under runway markings
- Added double-white line around parking/taxi boundaries
- Added parking position for G515 (fix for incorrect jetway being called at 516)
- Adjusted jetway rotation for G516 to prevent obstruction to VDGS
- Added exclude under Concorde model
- Rework of airline gate allocation