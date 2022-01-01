iniBuilds Releases London Heathrow V2 MSFS

Scenery designer iniBuilds announces an upgraded v2 version of their EGLL London Heathrow Airport is now available for MSFS 2020. This is a free upgrade for previous owners. Includes is a long list of fixes, improvements and additions.

Changelog v2.00

Work conducted on improving performance

Hilton Garden Inn bug fix

Terminal 2b emissive improvements

Terminal 5a detailed interior and improved night lighting

Terminal 2 limited interior and improved night lighting

Terminal 5b texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting

Terminal 5c texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting

Various Vehicle Path decals added

Various Taxi-way decals added

Improvements to T2 Construction Area

Minor Improvements to T3 Landside detail

Added custom Runway Exit Lighting (orange-green alternating)

Added aprons and lines to Fire and Maintenance Area

Added Landside detail for Cargo Terminal area

Added lighting to T5 Industrial Area

Changed gate 236 to 237 (including signage etc)

Yellow lines now sorted under runway markings

Added double-white line around parking/taxi boundaries

Added parking position for G515 (fix for incorrect jetway being called at 516)

Adjusted jetway rotation for G516 to prevent obstruction to VDGS

Added exclude under Concorde model

Rework of airline gate allocation

